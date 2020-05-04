United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Continental by 120.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

