State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 48,299 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,299 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 115.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $52.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

