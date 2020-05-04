Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Target Price at GBX 236.09

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 236.80 ($3.11).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, April 20th.

LON SBRY opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 109.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 236.70 ($3.11).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

