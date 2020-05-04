New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Qorvo worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $93.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

