Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 50 ($0.66).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 51.33 ($0.68).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 31.03 ($0.41) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In related news, insider Sarah Legg purchased 155,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

