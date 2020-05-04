Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 46 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 46 ($0.61) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 43 ($0.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective (down from GBX 62 ($0.82)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 51.33 ($0.68).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 31.03 ($0.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.93. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). Also, insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

