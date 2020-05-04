Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 510 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

NDAQ stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.