Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

