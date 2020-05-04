Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,878 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,006,000 after buying an additional 585,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,456,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,040,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,344,000 after buying an additional 173,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,155,000 after buying an additional 530,317 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

NYSE:OMC opened at $55.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

