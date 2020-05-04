DDD Partners LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $148.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.49. The company has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

