Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $225.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day moving average of $227.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

