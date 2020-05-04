New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of PerkinElmer worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

