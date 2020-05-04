Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

