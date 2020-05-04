First American Trust FSB Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 203,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average of $140.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

