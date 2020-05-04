Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $400,000 Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $701.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $588.31 and a 200-day moving average of $511.80. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.61.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

