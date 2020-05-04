Cwm LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Workday by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.16.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total value of $1,628,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $146.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.66. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

