Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Laffer Investments

Laffer Investments grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Laffer Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.29 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

