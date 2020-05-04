Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCL. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:MCL opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Morses Club has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 181 ($2.38).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

