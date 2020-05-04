Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $261,000 Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,511 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in KLA were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,294,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after acquiring an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,916,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,869.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,863,000 after buying an additional 308,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after buying an additional 265,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $150.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

