Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,117 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Zynga were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $12,698,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 181.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $906,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

