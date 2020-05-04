Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 21,869 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,869 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 448.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 311.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,739. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.46.

NYSE ANET opened at $207.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $315.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.