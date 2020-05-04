Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,705 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $161.57 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.56, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

