Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,315 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in GAP were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,934,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

