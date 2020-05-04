Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,672 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

TXN opened at $109.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $6,396,061. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.