Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth $4,283,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.89. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

