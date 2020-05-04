MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $131,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 310,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 930,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $146,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,642 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

