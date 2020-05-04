ValuEngine Lowers Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.85.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $269.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.31. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

