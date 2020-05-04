Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 930,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $146,733,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

MSFT stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

