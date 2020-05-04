Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $146,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

