Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

