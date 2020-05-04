AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 75,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

