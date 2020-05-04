Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

