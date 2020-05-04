CCG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

