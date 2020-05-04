Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $63.18 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

