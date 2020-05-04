Strs Ohio Makes New $837,000 Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

DIOD stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,530.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,180,382.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,559. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

