Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,913.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

