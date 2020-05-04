Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

NYSE:LH opened at $159.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.16. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.