Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

