Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

NYSE LH opened at $159.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

