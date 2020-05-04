MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,913.29. The company has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

