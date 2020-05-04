Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Apergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apergy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Apergy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APY. Stephens raised their price objective on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

NYSE APY opened at $8.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 3.63. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

