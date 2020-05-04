Strs Ohio Has $821,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of DLB opened at $58.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $355,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542 in the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

