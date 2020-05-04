Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

