Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,772 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM opened at $95.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

