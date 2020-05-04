Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $140,000 Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 32,484 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 679.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Tapestry by 1,127.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 168,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,565,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

