Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,368,000 after purchasing an additional 427,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $79.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

