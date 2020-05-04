JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $93,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after buying an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $93.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $121.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

