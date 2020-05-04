JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 119.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of JPM opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

