Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of FRC opened at $100.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

