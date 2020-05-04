Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,393,000 after buying an additional 119,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after buying an additional 147,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,987,000 after buying an additional 91,778 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $92.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,243,560.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

